RJ records JD746m in revenues in 2024

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) on Saturday announced that its revenues in 2024 reached about JD746 million, with an improvement in operating profit and a reduction in loss after tax compared with 2023.

According to RJ's preliminary financial statements for 2024, the airline's revenues in 2024 recorded an increase of JD12.7 million compared with 2023's revenues of JD733.24 million, marking an increase of 1.73 per cent, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The RJ's operating profit in 2024 increased to JD80.64 million, compared with JD67.45 million in 2023, reflecting a 19.5 per cent increase in operating profit.

The company's losses after tax went down to JD3.7 million in 2024, compared with JD8.69 million in 2023, reflecting a decrease in losses by 57.58 per cent.

RJ announced the transport of 3.7 million passengers in 2024, with a 79 per cent occupancy rate, "the highest in a decade".

Revenues increased by JD12.7 million to reach JD746 million, while operating costs increased by JD4.4 million to reach JD734 million.

With around 8 per cent drop in fuel prices and cost controls, the company reduced its pre-tax loss to JD3.2 million, compared with JD8.6 million in 2023.

Despite the challenges caused by wars in the region, the airline continued to expand its fleet with the operation of six new aircraft, launching flights to new destinations such as Stansted, Manchester, Berlin and AlUla, as well as resuming flights to Tripoli and Moscow.