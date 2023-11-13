RJ confirms 787-9 Dreamliner purchase order at Dubai Airshow

By JT - Nov 13,2023 - Last updated at Nov 13,2023

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airways (RJ) announced on Sunday a purchase order for four 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to modernise and expand its wide-bodied fleet.

During the ongoing Dubai Airshow, RJ confirmed a previous order to purchase two 787-9 aircraft bringing the total aircraft to six, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a statement, RJ said that its fleet consist of seven 787-9 aircraft, and adding a new Dreamliner to its fleet will boost its capacity to fly more passengers and cargo for further distances.

RJ said that the new dreamliners can carry 296 passengers for a distance of 14,010 kilometres which will boost RJ destinations.

RJ decision to add the 787-9 Dreamliners to our fleet is a testament to our dedication to providing “an unparalleled” travel experience said Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali. This move aligns seamlessly with RJ’s broader strategy of fleet modernisation, Majali added.

He said that RJ is emphasising fuel efficiency, sustainability and passenger comfort.

He also said that the Dreamliner's cutting-edge technology will play a pivotal role in elevating our operational capabilities.

President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stan Deal said that this order for additional 787s is “a testament” to Royal Jordanian's longstanding commitment to the market-leading capabilities of the Dreamliner.