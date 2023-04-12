Riad Mishlawi named Chief Executive Officer of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

AMMAN — Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Group), announced that Riad Mishlawi, president of the Group’s Injectables business, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 1, 2023. Thereafter, Said Darwazah will step down as acting CEO and return to his role as executive chairman, according to a statement from the company.

Since 2011, Mishlawi has served as President of Injectables. Under his leadership, the Injectables business has delivered a compound annual growth rate of 12 per cent and expanded across the US, Europe and the MENA region through strong organic growth, acquisitions and commercial partnerships, the statement said.

Mishlawi has significantly expanded the Injectables product portfolio and manufacturing footprint while maintaining a sharp focus on quality and efficiency, helping to transform the Injectables business into the recognised market leader that it is today.

Mishlawi will take up the role of CEO and join Hikma’s Board of Directors on 1 September 2023 following a transition period. He will relocate from Portugal to Hikma’s US headquarters in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Hikma Executive Chairman Said Darwazah said: “Following an extensive, global search, I am very pleased that Hikma’s Board of Directors has appointed Riad as Hikma’s new CEO.

The board believed that Riad was the standout candidate, an exceptional operator with a proven track record of execution and delivery as well as an excellent understanding of our business and the wider industry.

Hikma will benefit from his strategic insight, operational focus and ability to execute against our strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, Hikma will continue to deliver long-term growth and value for all our stakeholders and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role.”

Mishlawi said: “It is an honour to be appointed as Hikma’s CEO. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead a team of talented individuals towards achieving our shared vision and goals. I am confident that as we continue to innovate and grow together we can create a positive impact in our industry, deliver exceptional results for our shareholders and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients. I am excited about the future and the possibilities that lie ahead.”