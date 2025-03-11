Real estate trading reaches JD1.09b by February

By JT - Mar 11,2025 - Last updated at Mar 11,2025

The Department of Lands and Survey on Tuesday says that the volume of real estate trading in the Kingdom reached JD1.09 billion by the end of February 2025, marking a 1 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024 (File photo)

AMMAN — The volume of real estate trading in the Kingdom reached JD1.09 billion by the end of February 2025, marking a 1 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024, the Department of Lands and Survey announced on Tuesday.

The trading volume for February alone amounted to JD545 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report showed that revenues from real estate transactions rose by 9 per cent year-on-year, reaching JD47.4 million by the end of February.

Property sales saw a 3-per-cent decline, with apartment sales dropping by 4 per cent and land sales decreasing by 5 per cent.

The total number of properties sold in the first two months of the year stood at 2,265.

On a monthly level, revenues for February fell by 2 per cent compared with the same month last year, amounting to JD21.7 million.