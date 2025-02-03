Qatar's imports of Jordanian agricultural goods total $55m in 2024

By JT - Feb 03,2025 - Last updated at Feb 03,2025

Qatar’s market imports some $55 million worth of Jordanian agricultural goods in 2024 (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Qatar’s market imported some $55 million worth of Jordanian agricultural goods in 2024, according to figures released on Monday by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority.

This figure marked a 7.2 per cent increase from $51 million recorded in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Qatar’s imports of Jordanian agricultural products are primarily focused on vegetables and fruits, which account for 22 per cent of the total trade volume between the two countries, amounting to $250 million in 2024.

The overall trade volume between Qatar and Jordan reached around $250 million in 2024, compared to $236.2 million in 2023 and $219.7 million in 2022.

The trade balance between Jordan and Qatar has been experiencing "rapid" growth, driven by Qatar’s increasing demand for Jordanian food and products.

This upward trend has been particularly noticeable since 2020.

Qatar’s domestic agricultural production is limited to certain vegetable varieties, while all fruit products are imported from Jordan and other international markets.

The Gulf country's vegetable production now stands at around 1,000 tonnes per day, covering about 50 per cent of local consumption needs.

According to traders, this production gap has led Qatar to rely "significantly" on Jordanian agricultural products, which have become one of Doha's key sources for fruits and vegetables due to their "high quality, higher standards, and competitive prices" compared to similar imports from other markets.