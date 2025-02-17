You are here
QAIA passenger traffic increases 12.9%, welcoming 784,992 in January
By JT - Feb 17,2025 - Last updated at Feb 17,2025
The Queen Alia International Airport marks 12.9 per cent increase in January (JT file)
AMMAN – Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 784,992 passengers in January, marking a 12.9 per cent increase compared with the same month last year.
The airport recorded 6,061 aircraft movements, a 5.1 per cent increase, while air freight traffic declined by 22.9 per cent, handling 4,940 tonnes of cargo, down from last year, according to data revealed on Monday by Airport International Group (AIG).
AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller said, “Passenger traffic at Queen Alia International Airport continues to recover strongly, driven by recent regional developments and the upcoming year-end holiday season. The growth has boosted air connectivity, opened new business opportunities and contributed to a growth in tourism.”
He also highlighted the airport’s role as Jordan's primary international gateway, serving travellers from around the world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Deviller also emphasised ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience at every stage, aiming to create a flexible, award-winning airport that ensures every traveller feels at home.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 738,860 passengers this March, recording a 31.6 per cent rise compared with 2022 fi
AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 583,662 passengers in May; a 3.8 per cent drop compared with the same month last ye
AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed the first Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on
Opinion
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 15, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.