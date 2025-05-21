Public debt rises to JD35.08b by March, driven by Eurobond repayment strategy

By JT - May 21,2025 - Last updated at May 21,2025

AMMAN — The government debt reached JD35.080 billion by the end of March 2025, equivalent to 91.5 per cent of the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP), excluding holdings by the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF).

This figure marks an increase from JD34.178 billion recorded at the end of 2024, or 90.2 per cent of GDP, and includes liabilities from the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and the Water Authority totalling around JD8.8 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the Ministry of Finance's monthly bulletin announced on Wednesday, the "temporary" rise in debt is primarily due to the government securing soft loans at "competitive" interest rates, which were deposited with the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) to repay Eurobonds maturing in June.

The external public debt, including budget and guaranteed, excluding the SSIF's holdings, reached approximately JD19.6 billion by the end of March, which is equivalent to 51.2 per cent of the GDP compared with JD19.335 billion at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, domestic debt stood at around JD15.4 billion, or 40.2 per cent of the GDP, up from JD14.8 billion (39.2 per cent) at the close of last year.

In terms of servicing external debt, interest payments in March amounted to JD24.4 million, while principal repayments reached JD56 million.

On fiscal performance, total general revenues during the first quarter of 2025 amounted to JD2.163 billion, an increase of JD103 million (5 per cent) compared with JD2.060 billion during the same period last year.

In addition, total government expenditures went up to JD2.7 billion from JD2.488 billion, marking a rise of JD212 million (8.5 per cent).

This increase was driven by "higher" current expenditures (up JD147 million or 6.2 per cent) and a "significant" rise in capital expenditures (up JD65 million or 65.2 per cent).

These developments led to a fiscal deficit of JD537 million in the central government's budget after grants, compared with JD428.8 million during the first quarter of 2024.

Before accounting for grants, the deficit reached JD540.4 million, up from JD478.3 million for the same period last year.