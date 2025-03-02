Over 18,000 agricultural workers covered insocial security by end of January

By JT - Mar 02,2025 - Last updated at Mar 02,2025

AMMAN — The number of agricultural workers covered by the social security reached 18,761 by the end of January 2025, compared with 5,988 workers in 2020, following the implementation of the 2021 Agricultural Workers Law.

Ministry of Labour Spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud on Sunday said that the number of agricultural holdings covered by social security also rose to 2,009 by the end of January, compared with 313 holdings in 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Zyoud attributed this increase to the enforcement of the Agricultural Workers Law of 2021, which expanded social security coverage for non-Jordanian agricultural workers and agricultural holdings.

The law previously only required social security coverage if a holding employed more than three workers, yet recent amendments mandate coverage for all agricultural workers.

The Ministry of Labour, in coordination with the Social Security Corporation (SSC), aims to enhance worker protection and reduce occupational injury costs for farmers.

Under the new law, each worker benefits from work injury and maternity insurance, with an annual cost not exceeding JD96 per worker.

Zyoud stressed the ministry's commitment to sustaining the agricultural sector, increasing productivity and making it more attractive for Jordanian workers.

The 2021 Agricultural Workers Law was introduced to organise the sector and ensure workers’ rights by regulating employment contracts, working hours, rest periods, leave policies, labour inspections and social security coverage.

It also guarantees fair wages, occupational safety, and access to adequate housing to protect workers from work-related hazards and occupational disease.