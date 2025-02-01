Number of registered companies increases by 13% in January

The number of registered companies in January 2025 increases by 13 per cent compared to the same month of 2024 to 705 companies compared to 623 companies in January 2024 (JT file)

AMMAN — The number of registered companies in January 2025 increased by 13 per cent compared to the same month of 2024, and by 705 companies compared to 623 companies in January 2024, Al-Rai Daily reported on Saturday.

According to the Companies Report issued by the Companies Control Department, the total registered capital amounted to more than JD20 million, as the highest types of companies registered in 2025 with limited liability, with 541 companies, 76.9 per cent of the registered companies, and registered capital of more than JD13 million.

A total of 25 companies reduced their capital by a total of JD46 million, while 154 companies raised their capital totalling about JD104 million, raising the rate of capital increase by 144 per cent over the same period of 2024, amounting to over JD53 million.

The number of companies that were delisted or deregistered decreased during January by 63 per cent, or 93 companies, compared to the same month of 2024.