NPC seeks to drill 145 gas wells, reach 418mcf of daily output by 2030

By JT - May 05,2025 - Last updated at May 05,2025

Receiving a delegation from the Lower House’s Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, Director-General of the National Petroleum Company Mohammed Khasawneh says that increasing gas production will contribute to reducing the energy bill across various sectors (File photo)

AMMAN — Director-General of the National Petroleum Company (NPC) Mohammed Khasawneh on Monday said that the company's 2025–2030 strategic plan aims to drill 145 gas wells and reach a total daily gas production of 418 million cubic feet.

During a visit by the Lower House’s Energy and Mineral Resources Committee to NPC, Khasawneh said that this gas production would contribute to reducing the energy bill across various sectors and support achieving self-sufficiency in natural gas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the company’s plan is based on three key tracks: accelerating production by increasing the number of drilling rigs and expanding the gas processing plant; preparing technical and financial studies for the construction of a gas pipeline; and ensuring the availability of a consumer base for the produced gas.

The director-general also highlighted the importance of increasing production volumes from the Risha gas field and delivering natural gas to the industrial sector, given its role in reducing energy costs in this vital area.

Khasawneh reviewed the “notable” success achieved at the Risha gas field in recent times, thanks to the efforts of the company’s national workforce, referring to the size of the field, the equipment used in the drilling operations, and the contribution of the national staff working for the company.

Committee members, headed by MP Haitham Ziadin, were briefed on the current operations of NPC and its efforts in extracting natural gas from the Risha field.

Ziadin stressed the importance of exploring the Kingdom’s mineral wealth, particularly the Risha gas reserves, as a means of fulfilling the vision of relying on Jordanian gas, which would have a direct impact on boosting the national economy.

The lawmaker added that gas exploration at Risha would have a direct impact on various economic sectors, help reduce production costs for the industrial sector, create more jobs, and have a positive effect on citizens.

He noted that the Lower House would utilise all available means to support the role of the company in achieving further success in gas extraction, reiterating the importance of joint efforts among relevant entities to explore natural and mineral resources nationwide.

Talks during the meeting also addressed the importance of the company’s recent tender to drill gas wells at Risha on a lump-sum turnkey basis (LSTK), which includes drilling 80 wells over a three-year period to enhance the efficiency of drilling operations and increase the field’s production capacity.