Non-Jordanian ownership in ASE-listed companies reached 47.5% in June

AMMAN — Non-Jordanian ownership in companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached 47.5 per cent, 36.8 per cent of which was composed of institutional investors.

ASE revealed JD6 million in shares on the exchange were purchased by non-Jordanian in June, representing 5.7 per cent of the overall trading value. Non-Jordanians sold JD8.6 million in shares in the same month, according to data from the ASE’s website.

As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in June 2023 showed a negative net value of JD2.6 million. The net value of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD39.5 million during the same month of 2022.

During the January-June period of 2023, non-Jordanian investors purchased JD84.9 million in shares, representing 9.7 per cent of the overall trading value. Non-Jordanians sold JD109.1 million in shares during the same period. As a result, the non-Jordanian investments showed a negative net value of JD24.2 million. The net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD70.9 million for the same period of 2022.

Arab investors purchased JD5.5 million in shares in June, or 91.1 per cent of the overall non-Jordanian purchases. Investors of non-Arab nationalities purchased JD0.5 million, constituting 8.9 per cent of the overall non-Jordanian purchases in June. Arab investors sold JD7.1 million in shares, equal to 81.8 per cent of non-Jordanians total sales. Sales by investors of non-Arab nationalities amounted to JD1.6 million in June, representing 18.2 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians. As a result, net Arab investments showed a negative value of JD1.6 million, whereas the net non-Arab investments showed a negative value of JD1.1 million in June.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of the end of June 2023 represented 47.5 per cent of the total market value, 36.8 per cent of which is represented by institutional investors, including companies, institutions and funds. By sector, non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector reached 51.5 per cent, in addition to 20.5 per cent in the services sector and 53.5 per cent in the industrial sector.