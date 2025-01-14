New air cargo centre opened at Queen Alia International Airport

By JT - Jan 14,2025 - Last updated at Jan 14,2025

AMMAN — Menzies Aviation, a global leader in ground handling services, has officially inaugurated a new air cargo centre at the Queen Alia International Airport in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment.

The new facility serves as the airport’s second air cargo terminal, doubling its capacity and enhancing operational efficiency, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The centre successfully handled its first air cargo flight, utilising a National Airlines B747-400F aircraft that transported some 100 tonnes of goods.

Spanning 8,000 square metres, the facility features state-of-the-art automated handling systems and advanced technologies capable of managing all types of cargo, including perishable items like pharmaceuticals, vegetables and fruits.

Equipped with advanced security systems to ensure operational safety and prevent smuggling, the centre also incorporates cutting-edge air cargo technology, such as modern robotics, elevated transfer vehicles (ETVs) and advanced cargo handling systems.

The project has created around 400 jobs in the air cargo and handling sector, with plans for further workforce expansion in the next phase.

CEO of Menzies Aviation Jordan Dominic Coleman expressed pride in the partnership with the Ministry of Investment, highlighting the Kingdom's strategic importance for air cargo services.

“This project enables us to deliver high-quality logistics services to clients across the region and the world, while bolstering the Queen Alia International Airport's status as a major air cargo hub in the Middle East,” Coleman said.

He also voiced aspirations to work with Jordan’s economic team to expand the project in future phases, contributing positively to the Kingdom’s economic sector.

Founded in 1833 in Edinburgh, Scotland, Menzies Aviation is the world’s largest ground handling company, offering services in over 300 airports globally, including ground handling, air cargo and aircraft catering.