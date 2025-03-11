Mobile imports reach 259,000 devices in early 2025

Jordan imports approximately 259,000 mobile devices in January and February 2025, with a total value of around JD26 million (Photo courtesy of Al Mamlaka)

AMMAN — Jordan imported some 259,000 mobile devices in January and February 2025, with a total value of around JD26 million, according to data announced on Tuesday by the Vision Association for Investors in Mobile Devices and Accessories.

In the same period last year, imports reached about 334,000 devices, but their total value was lower at JD24.5 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Head of the association Ahmad Alloush attributed this shift to consumer preferences with increased demand for higher-value or premium-brand devices, which led to a decline in the total number imported but a rise in overall value.

Alloush also noted that global price fluctuations, driven by inflation and rising production and shipping costs, may have contributed to the difference.

Jordan's imports of mobile phones in 2024 amounted to some JD176 million, with a total of 1.855 million devices, Alloush said earlier in the year.

At the time, he noted that imports during the first 11 months of 2024 reached JD165 million for 1.72 million devices, adding that December alone saw imports valued at JD11 million for 135,000 devices.

Alloush highlighted a 13.7 per cent increase in the value of imports in 2024 compared to 2023, when imports totalled JD154.6 million. The number of imported devices also rose by 7.5 per cent, from 1.726 million in 2023 to 1.855 million in 2024.

Alloush stressed that the growth observed in 2024 represents a "positive" shift in the mobile phone market, with increased demand and improved values and quantities of imports after years of steady decline.