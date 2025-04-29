Minister meets European importers to boost agricultural exports

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Tuesday meets with representatives of "major" European companies importing Jordanian agricultural products and operating in Central Europe (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Tuesday met with representatives of "major" European companies importing Jordanian agricultural products and operating in Central Europe.

The meeting, held at the ministry in the presence of Director General of the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Products Company (JPACO) Abdul Halim Dujan, explored mechanisms to expand the import of Jordanian agricultural produce and establish agreements and understandings aimed at increasing the volume of vegetable and agricultural exports through these companies.

Discussions also focused on investment opportunities in export-oriented production and the cultivation of crops in demand in European markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The visiting delegates are scheduled to tour production sites in the Jordan Valley and Mafraq to assess JPACO’s infrastructure, including its packaging and grading facilities and affiliated farms, in order to evaluate its capacity to increase exports to European destinations.

Hneifat underscored the significance of the companies’ visit, emphasising the potential for enhanced cooperation and coordination.

He also reiterated the readiness of the ministry and JPACO to facilitate any contracts, agreements or understandings that would contribute to boosting agricultural exports across all categories.