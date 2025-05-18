MENA Travel Market Forum launches in Amman, showcases Jordan’s tourism potential

By JT - May 18,2025 - Last updated at May 18,2025

AMMAN — The MENA Travel Market Forum opened on Sunday in Amman, bringing together over 90 exhibitors from 18 countries and drawing more than 1,500 visitors and professionals from the global tourism and travel sectors.

Deputising for the prime minister, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab inaugurated the event alongside Secretary-General of the Ministry Fadi Balawi and Director-General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat.

Annab toured the pavilions of participating tourism, travel, and aviation companies.

The forum honoured several "influential" figures for their contributions to advancing the tourism sector.

Among those recognised were former minister of tourism and Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez, and Director-General of the Jordan Tourism Board and CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines Samer Majali.

They were acknowledged for their dedication to promoting tourism and enhancing Jordan’s standing as a "premier" travel destination.

Arabiyat said that JTB, in collaboration with the private sector, is committed to enabling "unique" events that highlight Jordan's diverse offerings from its natural beauty and year-round climate to its readiness to host major international conferences and exhibitions.

"We are proud of the distinguished tourism forums hosted in Jordan," he noted.

"Plans are underway for a second, more diverse edition of this event, which we aim to hold in Aqaba due to its strategic location and advanced tourist infrastructure,” he noted.

Arabiyat also announced the recent launch of an incentive programme to boost conference tourism and called for broad participation in future editions.

Forum CEO Khaled Shanana said that the event aims to provide a comprehensive platform that brings together tourism decision-makers and industry leaders to foster regional cooperation and expand opportunities for joint action.

He also highlighted Jordan’s "key" regional role, supported by its stability, security and modern infrastructure.

Forum Director-General Mutasem Dalabih said that the event presents a "unique" opportunity to showcase the Kingdom’s tourism assets and connect domestic institutions with global counterparts to build long-term strategic partnerships.

The forum serves as a "major" regional platform linking travel companies, hotels, airlines, government agencies and investors to share experiences and explore cooperation opportunities.

The event also aligns with the Kingdom’s Economic Modernisation Vision and reinforces Jordan’s role as a regional hub for tourism and international exhibitions.

The two-day programme includes panel discussions and lectures by top international experts, addressing topics such as aviation’s future, digital transformation, sustainable tourism and ecotourism, artificial intelligence, tourism investment and collaborative promotion strategies.