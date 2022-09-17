Med Business Days 2022: connecting the Mediterranean for a more resilient and sustainable future

MALTA - Within the framework of the EBSOMED project, the Union of Mediterranean Confederations of Enterprises (BUSINESSMED)in partnership with the Malta Employers' Association (MEA) organized the Roadshow "MED BUSINESS DAYS 2022: Connecting the Mediterranean for a Sustainable and Resilient Future" in Malta from 14-15 of September.

The event was inaugurated by words of encouragement from the Honorable George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta via a video message, President of BUSINESSMED Barbara Beltrame, Joanne Bondin, President of the MEA as well as representatives of international and regional organizations. Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, President of BUSINESSMED, Vice President of CONFINDUSTRIA, Italy stated during her speech that building the resilience of the Mediterranean is not an option but a key priority.

“To turn this challenge into opportunities, innovative, sustainable, inclusive and people-centered reforms are needed, tapping into the potential of the private sector,” Giacomello said.

The event featured different sessions ranging from keynotes, panels, and sectoral workshops, and tackled key sectors for the future of the Mediterranean and its integration within the Euro-Med-African value chains, manufacturing, transport and logistic sector within the blue economy, tourism and hospitality and ITC technology sectors.

The second day of the Med Business Days opened with inspiring and encouraging messages from Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

The panel on "Tourism and Hospitality" focused on how the sector has evolved and is adapting to a more digital and sustainable form, exploring opportunities, best practices and recommendations to ensure the sector becomes more resilient to future shocks. The last panel focused on "Transport and Logistics in the Maritime Industry" and explored the new emerging skills in this field, and how the private sector can contribute to the development and definition of vocational training programs for the Mediterranean blue economy.

SMEs present during the event had the opportunity to network and make business during B2B meetings organized through the new digital platform « Business Country Desk », which was initiated and developed by BUSINESSMED and launched during the Med Business days 2022.