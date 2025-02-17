Licensed building area drops monthly by 4% in 2024 — DoS

The total area of licensed building in the Kingdom in 2024 records 9.03 million square metres according to a monthly report by the Department of Statistics (JT file)

AMMAN — The total area of licensed building in the Kingdom in 2024 amounted to 9.03 million square metres, compared with 9.41 million square metres in 2023, marking a decrease of 4 per cent, according to the monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics on Monday.

The total number of building permits issued in the Kingdom reached 23,902 in 2024, compared with 24,207 permits in 2023, marking a decline of 1.3 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In terms of licensing purposes, the licensed areas for residential purposes reached 7.12 million square metres in 2024, compared with around 7.76 million square metres in 2023, recording a decrease of 8.2 per cent.

Licensed areas for non-residential purposes amounted to 1.91 million square metres, compared with 1.65 million square metres in the same period of 2023, marking an increase of 15.8 per cent.

According to the report, licensed building areas for residential purposes constituted 78.9 per cent of the total licensed building area, while non-residential purposes accounted for 21.1 per cent.

At the regional level, the central region accounted for 66.9 per cent of the total licensed building area in the Kingdom in 2024, registering an increase of 0.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2023.

The northern region accounted for 23 per cent, a decrease of 6.5 per cent, while the southern region accounted for 10.1 per cent, marking an increase of 16.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2023.

Regarding the per capita share of licensed residential areas, Balqa Governorate recorded the highest percentage at 13.5 per cent, with an area of 0.916 square metres per individual in the governorate.

Mafraq Governorate recorded the lowest share of new licensed residential areas with 4 per cent, with an area of 0.271 square metres per individual in 2024.

In December 2024 alone, the licensed building area amounted to 902,000 square metres, compared with 864,000 square metres in November of the same year, registering an increase of 4.4 per cent.