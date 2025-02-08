Labour Ministry, JPMC discuss establishing training institute for industries in Aqaba

Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the JPMC Mohammad Thneibat on Friday discuss the establishment of a training facility for the mining and petrochemical industries (JT file)

AMMAN — Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Mohammad Thneibat on Friday discussed the establishment of a training facility for the mining and petrochemical industries.

They addressed contracts to train and hire Jordanians and made the remarks during a meeting at the company's industrial complex in Aqaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He explained that training academies should be established in order to equip young people with the professions that each sector requires and in a way that aligns with each governorate's competitive advantage. Noting that the mining industry is one of the key sectors that requires a genuine partnership with the private sector.

Thneibat noted that up to 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities will be created by the company's expansion of specific businesses and the development of new industries.

He clarified that although all of the company's employees are Jordanians, this does not exclude the hiring of several foreign specialists for brief and restricted periods of time.

The JPMC chairman also said that all of the employees who oversee the phosphate industrial complex in Aqaba are Jordanians.

He highlighted that the company is prepared to work with the Ministry of Labour to train young job seekers in around 16 supporting professions required by the phosphate mines and the industrial complex.