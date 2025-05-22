Kingdom's oil bill drops 6.4% in Q1 2025

By JT - May 22,2025 - Last updated at May 22,2025

The Department of Statistics on Thursday says that the value of the Kingdom’s imports of crude oil, petroleum products and mineral oils reached JD770 million during the first quarter of this year (File photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom's oil bill declined by 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, according to foreign trade data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Thursday.

The report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, showed that the value of the Kingdom’s imports of crude oil, petroleum products and mineral oils reached JD770 million during the first quarter of this year, down from JD821 million in the same period of 2024.

The figures showed that national exports rose by 11.7 per cent and re-exports by 10.4 per cent, resulting in overall export growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the first quarter of last year.

The DoS' monthly foreign trade report noted that this export growth was accompanied by a 6.6 per cent increase in imports, which led to a 2.2 per cent rise in the trade deficit in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Total exports during the first three months of the year amounted to JD2.306 billion, including JD2.093 billion in national exports and JD213 million in re-exports.

Imports reached JD4.679 billion for the same period.

Jordan’s trade deficit, the difference between total exports and imports, increased to JD2.373 billion in Q1 2025, up from JD2.323 billion in the same period of 2024.