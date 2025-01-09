Kingdom’s inflation rises by 1.56% in 2024

The Department of Statistics says that the Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, increased by 1.56 per cent in 2024 to 110.71 points compared with 109.02 in 2023 (File photo)

AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, increased by 1.56 per cent in 2024 to 110.71 points compared with 109.02 in 2023, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

The latest DoS report highlighted several key sectors contributing to the overall rise in CPI, revealing that the prices for personal luggage saw the highest increase at 12.86 per cent, followed by water and sewerage services at 6.68 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Other groups that contributed to the rise are trade union dues at 5.34 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes at 4.07 per cent and rent at 3.83 per cent.

Certain categories helped in reducing the overall CPI rate, including furniture, carpets and furnishings, which dropped by 1.91 per cent, household textiles by 1.14 per cent, fuel and lighting by 1.13 per cent and oils by 1.09 per cent.

According to the report, the CPI for December 2024 increased to 111.76 points compared to 109.82 points for the same month in 2023, marking a 1.77 per cent rise.

The report highlighted that the main contributors to the CPI increase in December 2024 compared to December 2023 were personal luggage with 17.98 per cent, vegetables, dried and canned legumes with 8.11 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes with 6.75 per cent.

Other contributors are spices, food enhancers and other edibles with 5.9 per cent and culture and entertainment with 4.76 per cent.

The CPI for December 2024 rose slightly compared to November 2024, reaching 111.76 points, up from 111.04 points.

The report noted that the main commodity groups contributing to the monthly increase in the CPI for December 2024 compared to November 2024 were meat and poultry with 3.1 per cent, household maintenance with 2.19 per cent.

Other groups included rent with 2.04 per cent, fruits and nuts with 1.57 per cent and tea, coffee and cocoa with 0.83 per cent.