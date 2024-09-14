Kingdom's industry index grew by 1% in Q2

More than 62 per cent of Jordanian industrial companies and businessmen expressed optimism and positive expectations for performance (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry said that the industry index, recorded a growth of 1 per cent during the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

More than 62 per cent of industrial companies and businessmen expressed optimism and positive expectations for performance during the coming period of this year, According to a statement by the chamber,

The President of the Jordan Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbeer pointed out that the growth was achieved despite the consequences of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the developments of events in the region and their impact on industrial exports and supply chains, the decline in price levels and fluctuations globally, and the decline in demand for various sectors.

He pointed out that five industrial sectors achieved growth within the index of the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, led by the food and catering industries, livestock, chemical, cosmetics, leather, knitting, plastic, rubber, therapeutic and medical supplies.

While Jaghbeer pointed to the decline in other industrial sectors, which are packaging, engineering, mining, wood, furniture and construction.