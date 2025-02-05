Kingdom’s export certificates surge by 9.2%, reaching JD117m in January

The value of export certificates issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce increases by 9.2 per cent in January, reaching JD117 million (Photo courtesy of the Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — The value of export certificates issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) increased by 9.2 per cent in January, reaching JD117 million, up from JD107 million in the same month last year.

The number of issued certificates of origin also saw a "significant" rise of 25.4 per cent, with a total of 2,219 certificates issued, compared with 1,770 in January 2024, according to statistical data cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These certificates were issued for exports to several Arab and foreign markets, with Saudi Arabia receiving 269 certificates, followed by Iraq with 245, the UAE with 184, Egypt with 71, and Switzerland with two.

In terms of value, Iraq was the top export destination, receiving goods worth JD49 million, followed by Switzerland with JD17 million, Egypt with JD8 million, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE with JD7 million each.

Re-exports of foreign products accounted for JD59 million, while industrial exports stood at JD22 million, agricultural goods at JD10 million, and Arab-origin products at JD7 million, with the remainder distributed among various other categories.

Certificates of origin are essential documents in international trade, certifying that exported goods were produced, manufactured, or processed in a specific country.

Customs authorities use these certificates to determine tariff eligibility and verify product origins.

The ACC issues certificates for Jordanian agricultural, livestock, and natural resource products, as well as foreign goods for re-export and locally purchased foreign products under specific conditions.

The chamber also certifies Jordanian industrial products upon exporters’ request, based on an original factory invoice verified by an industrial chamber and an official certificate of origin confirming Jordanian manufacturing.