Kingdom's corporate registrations rise by 13% in first third of 2025

By JT - May 04,2025 - Last updated at May 04,2025

A total of 2,372 new companies are registered, compared with 2,091 during the January-April in 2024 (Petra photo)

AMMAN — New registered companies increased by 13 per cent during the first four months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, the Companies Control Department (CCD) said on Sunday.

The CDD said that 2,372 new companies were registered in the January-April period of 2025, compared with 2,091 during the corresponding period of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the CDD, the total registered capital during the same period exceeded JD66 million.

Recording the highest number, a total of 1,723 limited liability companies (LLCs) were registered, constituting 72.6 per cent of the overall figure, with capital exceeding JD36 million.

The data also recorded a 49 per cent drop in the number of company dissolutions and deregistration during the first third of the year, compared with 2024.

A total of 376 companies were de-registered or dissolved, compared with 741 during the same period last year.

The CCD figures revealed that capital increases surged by 518 per cent, against the same period in 2024, reaching around JD590 million, compared with around JD145 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, 624 companies increased their capital by some JD617 million, while 97 others lowered their capital by JD79 million.