Kingdom advances in women's economic participation ranking

AMMAN — Jordan has climbed 17 spots in the World Bank’s Women, Business, and the Law 2024 report, ranking 161out of 190 countries with a score of 59.4 out of 10.

This marks a 12.5-point improvement from last year, placing Jordan above the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regional average of 54.7, according to the 2024 executive report of Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) published on Tuesday.

This progress is attributed to amendments in the Labour Law, which explicitly prohibits gender-based discrimination in employment for the first time, according to the executive programme report of the EMV 2023-2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government has conducted an analytical study on Jordan’s performance in the index, identifying strengths, weaknesses, and benchmarking against successful countries.

A "key milestone" in the executive action plan was the issuance of Flexible Work System No. 44 of 2024, introduced under Labour Law No. 8 of 1996, to support greater workforce participation among women.