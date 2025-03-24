Key meeting in Amman to boost economic ties between Jordan, Turkey

President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa highlights the importance of the Jordanian-Turkish Business Council, which connects the association with the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (Petra photo)

AMMAN — President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Hamdi Tabbaa, Turkish Commercial Attaché in Amman Mehmet Ural and Vice President of the Jordanian-Turkish Business Council Turker Karahasan on Monday discussed strategies to reactivate the joint business council, which was founded in 1994.

The JBA said that the two sides plan to convene a council meeting in Amman later this year to explore ways to improve economic, trade, and investment relations between the two nations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tabbaa highlighted the importance of the council, which connects the JBA with the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board, noting its effectiveness in fostering communication between the business communities of both countries.

He added that the council has played a "significant" role in identifying investment opportunities and boosting economic collaborations.

The meeting, which was also attended by JBA board member Yosri Tahboub and General Manager Tariq Hijazi, emphasised the need to boost trade and investment exchanges between Jordan and Turkey to generate mutual economic benefits.

Ural stressed the importance of the council in advancing economic relations, highlighting the vast potential for trade and investment cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing its activities, organising business delegations, and sharing expertise between the private sectors of both countries.

Karahasan reiterated the council’s role in fostering business communication and underscored the need to increase its efforts to further support economic relations, expand trade, and create investment opportunities.