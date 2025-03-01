JVA signs 6 agreements to transfer water distribution management to associations

A view of Al Karameh Dam in the Jordan Valley (Photo courtesy of Water Ministry)

AMMAN — The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) has signed six agreements to transfer the management of water distribution from the authority to water user associations.

The agreements were signed during a meeting with the heads of associations in the area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a statement issued by the JVA on Saturday, the agreements involve transferring water distribution responsibilities to six coalitions comprising 18 associations.

These associations collectively cover more than 52 per cent of the irrigated land in the Jordan Valley, aiming to enhance water management efficiency, reduce water losses, and maintain irrigation infrastructure.

The JVA seeks to boost its partnership with the private sector through irrigation agreements designed to improve water management in the Jordan Valley and the Southern Ghor region.

JVA Secretary-General Hisham Haisa stressed the importance of continuously evaluating the performance of these associations using clear indicators to ensure improved water management and better services for farmers.

He also noted that the authority will continue providing technical and administrative support to the associations, urging them to submit proposals to enhance performance and improve services amid current climate challenges.

There are 24 water user associations in the Jordan Valley, covering more than 78 per cent of the irrigated land in the area.