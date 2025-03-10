Jordan’s pharmaceutical exports grow 14.8% in 2024, overcoming regional challenges

The Kingdom's pharmaceutical exports increased by 14.8 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching JD611 million (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom's pharmaceutical exports increased by 14.8 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching JD611 million despite regional supply chain disruptions caused by the Israeli aggression on Gaza, according to the latest foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics.

Fadi Atrash, representative of the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said that pharmaceutical exports were the second-fastest growing industrial export sector in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the industry's growth reflects its resilience and recovery despite regional instability.

Atrash highlighted that pharmaceutical companies introduced new, innovative drug categories last year, while demand for Jordanian medicines increased in neighbouring markets, adding that several sector enablers outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) were implemented, particularly in streamlining registration procedures.

The pharmaceutical sector is a key pillar of the EMV, contributing to the expansion of high-value exports, Atrash said, noting that pharmaceuticals account for some 5 per cent of Jordan’s total industrial exports.

Jordan’s pharmaceutical industry, one of the oldest in the Arab world, began with the establishment of a factory in Salt in 1962. Today, the country exports 80 per cent of its pharmaceutical production, he noted.

Atrash added that the sector represents 85 per cent of the therapeutic industries and medical supplies industry, comprising 27 facilities across the Kingdom with a registered capital of JD280 million. It employs about 7,000 people, with women making up 35 per cent of the workforce.

Jordanian pharmaceutical exports currently reach 85 global markets, with key destinations including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United States, the UAE, Algeria, and Yemen, he said.

The sector has an annual production capacity of JD1.5 billion and specialises in branded generic medicines, adhering to international quality standards, the sector representative highlighted.

Atrash noted that the Kingdom produces around 4,500 pharmaceutical products, covering a range of medical specialties such as chronic diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, psychiatry, allergies, and gastrointestinal conditions.

Jordanian manufacturers produce various pharmaceutical forms including tablets, capsules, liquids, drops, sprays, solutions, intravenous injections, and creams, he added.

Atrash commended the role of regulatory authorities, particularly the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, in supporting pharmaceutical sector growth through modern regulations and oversight, highlighting efforts by the Jordan Chamber of Industry to expand exports and open new markets, including participation in the Middle East Pharma Exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

The EMV aims to increase employment in the pharmaceutical sector to 16,000 by 2033 and boost exports by 20.3 per cent annually, reaching JD 2.1 billion by 2033, up from JD 200 million in 2021.

It also targets JD1.1 billion in new investments, raising the sector’s GDP contribution to JD1.7 billion by 2033, compared to JD536 million in 2021.

The vision outlines several initiatives to enhance the industry’s competitiveness, including improving productivity, reducing costs, developing specialised talent, and introducing pricing mechanisms to ensure market stability.