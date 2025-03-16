Jordan's mobile imports at JD176m in 2024

By Petra - Mar 16,2025 - Last updated at Mar 16,2025

AMMAN — Association of Mobiles and Accessories Investors (Vision) President, Ahmed Alloush, on Sunday said the Kingdom imports of mobile devices in 2024 amounted to approximately JD176 million, with a total number of devices reaching 1.855 million.

The association announced the value of purchases of mobile devices and accessories with debit cards in 2024 approximately stood at JD60.2 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to an association statement, the number of purchase transactions in the same year reached approximately 1.2 million payment operations made at point-of-sale systems at mobile phone stores.

Alloush said imports in 2024 witnessed a 13.7 per cent increase in value, compared with 2023, when imports reached JD154.6 million.

He noted the number of imported devices also went up by 7.5 per cent, compared with 1.726 million devices in 2023, reaching 1.855 million devices in 2024.

He also stated the total value of tablet devices imported to Jordan in 2024 amounted to approximately JD45 million.