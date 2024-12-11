Jordan’s FTAs provide access to global markets worth $50 trillion — minister

AMMAN — Minister of Investment Muthanna Gharaibeh on Wednesday highlighted the "longstanding" relations between Jordan and France, expressing pride in the growing cooperation between the two nations.

He noted that French investments in Jordan have advanced, particularly in key sectors, making them among the largest foreign investments in the Kingdom.

Gharaibeh made his remarks during a meeting organised by the Jordanian-French Businessmen’s Club (CAFRAJ), which saw the presence of French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Investment Zahir Qatarnah, Club President Walid Zarab, and investors from both Jordan and France, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister stressed that Jordan’s economy offers several advantages for investors, including political stability, a skilled workforce, a strategic geographic location, and a range of incentives, such as tax exemptions.

Jordan’s numerous free trade agreements provide access to global markets worth $50 trillion, covering over 1.4 billion consumers, further boosting its attractiveness to investors, he added, noting that these advantages position Jordan as a leading investment hub in the region.

Gharaibeh outlined key investment opportunities in Jordan, particularly through public-private partnerships, urging both local and international companies to take advantage of these opportunities, whether by launching new projects or collaborating with existing companies to expand operations and reach new markets.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting investors through simplified procedures and a conducive legal environment, highlighting that Jordan offers numerous incentives to boost investment competitiveness.

During the event, participants discussed potential aspects for future cooperation.

Founded in 1998, the Jordanian-French Businessmen’s Club currently includes more than 300 Jordanian and French companies operating in Jordan with the aim of fostering stronger economic and commercial ties between the two countries and encouraging French companies, particularly SMEs, to invest in the Kingdom.