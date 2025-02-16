Jordanian dates in 'high demand' at Souq Waqif Date Exhibition

The exhibition offers an opportunity for purchasing various kinds of dates ahead of Ramadan (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Third Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition, currently held in Doha, is experiencing a "notable" surge in interest for Jordanian dates, which are featured by a variety of exhibitors.

These dates are displayed by several participating companies, highlighting the broad appeal of the national product at this event, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The exhibition offers an opportunity for purchasing various kinds of dates ahead of Ramadan.

Exhibition General Supervisor Khalid Suwaidi stressed that the exhibition not only aims to provide consumers with access to variety of dates, but also supports producers and traders in expanding their market reach.

Suwaidi also referred to the exhibition’s "success" in reflecting the growth and development of the date industry, as well as the increasing commitment of producers to offer "high-quality" dates that can compete with international brands.

The exhibition has provided a platform for exhibitors and visitors, facilitating interactions between producers, suppliers and consumers, while showcasing the latest innovations in date production.