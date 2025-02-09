Jordanian Businessmen Association, Bulgarian ambassador discuss trade, investment ties

Chairperson of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa meets on Sunday with Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Metin Kazak over means to enhance trade and investment cooperation (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chairperson of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Hamdi Tabbaa on Sunday met with Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Metin Kazak over means to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Tabbaa emphasised the need for "stronger" collaboration between private sector institutions in Jordan and Bulgaria to bolster economic ties, particularly by increasing Jordanian exports of vegetables and fruits to the Bulgarian market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He highlighted the significance of enhancing trade via land transport through Syria and Turkey, as well as expanding educational cooperation by increasing the number of Bulgarians studying in Jordan, given the country's advancements in university and technical education.

Tabbaa also called for enhancing engagement between business communities and private sector stakeholders from both countries to further boost economic cooperation.

Kazak underscored the importance of boosting economic relations and expanding trade, noting that Jordan's free trade agreements, including that with the EU, present opportunities that should be leveraged.

He also stressed the need for trade delegations to exchange visits and enhance cooperation in tourism, agriculture, and education.

Trade between Jordan and Bulgaria reached some $39 million in 2023, up from $34 million in 2022, where Jordan's exports to Bulgaria primarily consist of inorganic chemical products, vegetables, and fruits, while imports from Bulgaria include grains, electrical equipment and wood, according to Petra.