Jordan, Saudi Arabia sign MoU to boost export development

The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation and the Saudi Export Development Authority sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday aiming to facilitate the exchange of studies on export opportunities (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in export development.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Jordanian Business Forum organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, aims to facilitate the exchange of studies on export opportunities, joint markets and national economic indicators. It also includes the sharing of statistical reports and trade-related information.

Under the MoU, both parties will leverage existing export growth strategies and support programs to develop the capabilities of exporting enterprises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement also encompasses joint training initiatives, advisory services, and technical capacity-building programs for employees.

The two entities will collaborate on promotional activities to highlight the services sector and foster entrepreneurship in both countries.

The memorandum was signed by JEDCO Executive Director Abdul Fattah Kaid and SEDA CEO Abdul Rahman Dhakir, in the presence of Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, who also serves as JEDCO's board chairman.