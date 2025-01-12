Jordan-Qatar trade balance recorded increase by 5.6%

By JT - Jan 12,2025 - Last updated at Jan 12,2025

AMMAN —The trade balance between Jordan and Qatar recorded an increase of 5.6 per cent in 2024, compared with 2023, reflecting a steady growth in economic relations.

Total trade exchange in 2024 was approximately $250 million, recording an increase from 2023 amount of $236.2 million, and $219.7 million in 2022, according to recent data released by Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority.

Jordan's exports to the Arab Gulf state include a collection of consumer and food products, such as fresh and processed foods, vegetables, fruits, meats, dairy products, grains, and other goods. Notable items are fresh cheeses, poultry, sweets, rice, juices, nuts, oils, pickles, herbs, honey, eggs, and Jordanian coffee.

Qatar's exports to Jordan were predominantly chemicals and industrial products, including motor oils, sulfuric acid, aluminium molds, paraffin, polyethylene, iron rods, chemical fertilisers, plastic bags, organic fertilisers, and medical solutions.

The ongoing growth in the trade balance was primarily driven by rising Qatari imports of Jordanian food and consumer goods, with a marked rise in demand for vegetables and fruits since 2020.

Over the past decade, the trade volume between the two countries surpassed $3.17 billion, according to the Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority.