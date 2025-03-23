Jordan promotes tourism at Moscow travel exhibition

By JT - Mar 23,2025 - Last updated at Mar 23,2025

AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) on Sunday concluded its participation in the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition, held in the Russian capital from March 18 to 20.

The JTB highlighted the "strong" presence of the Jordanian pavilion, which included tourism offices, hotels and the Royal Jordanian Airline, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The pavilion facilitated meetings with major Russian tourism companies and introduced visitors to Jordan’s diverse tourism offerings.

JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said that the participation in the exhibition aligns with the board’s strategy to strengthen Jordan’s position in international markets, particularly in Russia, which is considered a "promising" market.

He noted significant interest from Russian tourism companies and stressed the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and increase the number of Russian visitors to the Kingdom.

The pavilion showcased Jordan’s major attractions, including Petra, the Dead Sea, Wadi Rum and Jerash, along with its religious and medical tourism offerings.

Arabiyat stressed that the JTB is committed to attracting Russian tourists, citing notable growth in this market in recent years.

Initial outcomes from the exhibition were described as "promising," with preliminary agreements reached with Russian tourism companies to organise tours to Jordan.

The JTB plans to follow up on these understandings through visits and periodic meetings to ensure tangible results.

Arabiyat also highlighted efforts to facilitate Russian tourism, including simplified visa procedures and the promotion of direct flights between Jordan and Russia in collaboration with Royal Jordanian and other airlines.

He expressed optimism about an increase in Russian tourists this year, highlighting the importance of providing high-quality services to enhance visitor experiences and support sustainable tourism growth.

Jordan’s Ambassador to Moscow Khaled Shawabkeh attended the exhibition and underscored the importance of strengthening tourism relations between the two countries.

The exhibition featured multiple meetings between the Jordanian delegation and Russian tourism firms, discussing customised tour packages, joint promotional campaigns and intensive marketing efforts through social media and Russian media channels.

As one of Russia’s largest tourism events, the exhibition brought together thousands of exhibitors and industry professionals, serving as a vital platform for establishing tourism partnerships and exploring emerging trends in global travel.