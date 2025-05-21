Jordan participates in 28th Arab-German Business Forum in Berlin

By JT - May 21,2025 - Last updated at May 21,2025

A Jordanian commercial and service delegation on Wednesday takes part in the 28th Arab-German Business Forum, currently underway in Berlin (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A Jordanian commercial and service delegation is taking part in the 28th Arab-German Business Forum, currently underway in Berlin under the theme "Transforming Business: Synergies for Sustainable Progress."

The two-day event brings together decision-makers, business leaders and experts from across the Arab world and Germany to explore opportunities for "deeper" economic cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Organised by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Union of Arab Chambers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Germany, the forum is held under the auspices of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) stressed the forum’s role as a "key" platform for fostering dialogue and building partnerships between Arab and German businesses.

The event covers "forward-looking" themes such as smart city development, AI-driven economic diversification, innovation zones, logistics strategy, aviation and sustainable solutions in food, water, and energy.

JCC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq underscored the importance of boosting ties with Germany, highlighting the value of direct engagement between the public and private sectors to enhance joint development efforts and establish long-term partnerships.

He noted that trade between Germany and Arab countries reached 62 billion euros in 2023, up from 51 billion euros in 2022, despite ongoing global challenges.

Hajj Tawfiq said that Jordan is keen to expand its commercial presence in the German market, particularly in high-potential sectors such as apparel and pharmaceuticals, where Jordan’s "growing" manufacturing capabilities meet European quality standards.

He also highlighted the "active" role of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the "strongest" Arab-foreign joint chambers since its founding in 1976.