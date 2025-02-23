Jordan, Japan sign $8.7m grant to enhance water supply in Maan

Jordan and Japan on Sunday sign a memorandums of understanding (MoU) and a grant agreement, amounting to 1.334 billion Japanese yen (around $8.7 million) (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan and Japan on Sunday signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) and a grant agreement, amounting to 1.334 billion Japanese yen (around $8.7 million).

The grant, channelled through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will fund the establishment of a SCADA system for water supply management in the Maan Governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Japanese Ambassador to Amman Hideki Asari signed the MoU on behalf of their respective governments, while JICA’s Chief Representative in Jordan Shingo Morihata signed the grant agreement in the presence of Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud.

The grant aims to enhance the operation and management of Maan’s water supply infrastructure through the installation of SCADA systems and the rehabilitation of existing facilities. It also aims to improve water service quality in the governorate and reduce water loss, which has been a longstanding challenge.

Toukan expressed her gratitude to Japan for its ongoing support of Jordan’s development goals, specifically under the country’s Economic Modernisation Vision, emphasising the "strong and enduring" ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Asari reaffirmed Japan's support for Jordan's economic and political reforms, lauding the kingdom as a regional model for progress and stability.