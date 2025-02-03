Jordan, Iraq discuss enhancing relations in economic, commercial sectors, sign MoU

By JT - Feb 03,2025 - Last updated at Feb 03,2025

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah on Monday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani in Baghdad to discuss enhancing bilateral relations across economic and commercial sectors.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Trade Committee meetings, focused on advancing industrial and commercial cooperation between the two nations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The discussions focused on developing the joint border economic city aimed at promoting economic integration, stimulating investment and reinforcing partnerships.

Participants also reviewed progress on the Iraq Development Road project, outlining its strategic axes and associated projects designed to yield mutual benefits.

Qudah, who led the Jordanian delegation, reiterated the government’s support for Iraq’s initiative to host the Arab Summit in Baghdad later this year.

Also on Monday, the Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Trade Committee concluded its meetings in Baghdad with signing an agreement between Qudah and Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Ghurairi.

Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding for standardisation and quality control, Petra reported.

Discussions covered cooperation in trade, industry, customs and contact points, with an agreement to schedule the next session at a later date.

Qudah also met with several Iraqi ministers and officials to discuss economic cooperation, attended the opening of the Baghdad International Fair, and participated in the Jordanian-Iraqi Business Forum, which was held on Sunday.