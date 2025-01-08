Jordan, India explore economic partnership

Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa highlights the investment opportunities in sectors such as ICT, artificial intelligence, energy, transportation and tourism (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa and Indian Ambassador Manish Chauhan on Wednesday discussed strategies to boost economic relations and explore new economic partnerships between Jordan and India.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Tabbaa stressed the importance of fostering advanced economic cooperation that benefits both nations, leveraging the strong ties between Jordan and India across various sectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He underscored the significance of attracting more Indian investments to Jordan and enhancing trade exchange by increasing interactions among private sector companies.

Tabbaa also highlighted the investment opportunities in sectors such as ICT, artificial intelligence, energy, transportation and tourism, supported by the new Investment Environment Law.

Chauhan echoed the need to expand cooperation across diverse economic sectors, focusing on technology transfer, training and investment integration, noting that Indian investments in Jordan are among the most significant in the region.

Trade between Jordan and India reached approximately $3.3 billion in 2023, with key Jordanian exports to India including chemical industries, fertilisers, aluminium and pharmaceuticals.