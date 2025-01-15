Jordan ICT market size expected to reach $5.10b by 2030

Mordor Intelligence says that IT investments are increasing in Jordan, and the demand for ICT is expected to grow significantly over the next five years (Photo courtesy of Mordor Intelligence)

AMMAN — The Jordan ICT market size is estimated at $3.73 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $5.10 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.47 per cent during the forecast period (2025-2030), according to Mordor Intelligence.

IT investments are increasing in Jordan, and the demand for ICT is expected to grow significantly over the next five years, the global market research consulting firm said, attributing the ICT market's growth in the Kingdom to the rise in overall digitalisation demand and scalable IT infrastructure, the widespread adoption of 5G networks, and the increasing penetration of technology investments, among others.

"Driven by a growing emphasis on digital technologies such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and robotics, the ICT sector in Jordan is experiencing notable expansion. Local companies are making substantial investments in both hardware and software services, further fueling this growth," Mordor Intelligence said in its latest report.

It said that Jordan is witnessing a surge in the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies, driven by the expansion of new networks and a growing appetite for high-speed connectivity services.

"5G's transformative potential impacts various sectors of Jordan's economy, supporting applications from enhanced mobile broadband to extensive IoT deployments. Its high speed and low latency are crucial in driving this transformation."

Mordor Intelligence said that Jordan is gaining traction in the e-commerce sector, which demands a robust cloud infrastructure.

"In August 2023, the Jordan Customs Department (JCD) launched an electronic platform designed as a comprehensive documentary database aimed at streamlining the e-commerce landscape."

"This initiative addresses the trade sector's demands and underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding Jordanian traders, sellers, and producers. It is a proactive step to counter a trend where consumers, rather than supporting local goods, are increasingly turning to electronic platforms, causing significant losses to the sector."