Jordan explores trade opportunities at Pakistan’s HEMS 2025

By JT - Apr 20,2025 - Last updated at Apr 20,2025

A Jordanian trade delegation on Sunday takes part in the HEMS 2025 exhibition at the Expo Centre in Lahore, Pakistan (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A Jordanian trade delegation on Sunday participated in the HEMS 2025 exhibition at the Expo Centre in Lahore, Pakistan, which is organised by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, bringing together businesses from various sectors and countries.

Leading the delegation, Vice Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Nabil Khatib stressed the importance of Jordan’s ongoing participation in international trade fairs and economic events, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that such engagements are "key" to boosting commercial ties, expanding market access, and creating "new" business opportunities for Jordanian exporters and importers.

The Jordanian delegation includes representatives from companies active in construction, sanitary ware, electrical appliances, building materials, and agribusiness.

Khatib described the event as a “valuable platform” for connecting with business leaders and investors from Pakistan and beyond.

The exhibition offers a chance to exchange knowledge, explore joint ventures, and identify potential areas for trade and investment collaboration, particularly in sectors like healthcare, engineering and metal industries.

He added that the expo is a “prime” opportunity to stay up to date with industry trends and innovations, while also paving the way for “stronger” partnerships between Jordanian and Pakistani businesses.

The exhibition showcases a "wide" array of products, from agricultural machinery and marble to electrical appliances, building supplies, handicrafts, pharmaceutical products and more.

As part of their visit, the Jordanian delegates also travelled to Sialkot, where they met with members of the local chamber of commerce and industry.

Discussions focused on signing a memorandum of understanding to lay the groundwork for future cooperation.

The agreement aims to facilitate information exchange, co-host economic events, and support efforts to boost Jordanian products in the Pakistani market, while fostering mutual investment opportunities.

According to official figures, Jordan’s exports to Pakistan reached around JD7 million in 2024, compared to JD30 million in imports, Petra said.