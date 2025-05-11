Jewelry, garments, fertilisers drive growth in Kingdom’s exports in February

By JT - May 11,2025 - Last updated at May 11,2025

AMMAN — The national exports continued their upward trend in the first two months of 2025, supported by strong performances in key sectors including jewellery, garments and fertilisers, according to official data released on Sunday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Figures show that national exports rose by 8.1 per cent year-on-year, reaching JD1.309 billion by the end of February, compared with JD1.211 billion during the same period in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing DoS figures.

The growth was largely driven by higher external demand for several of Jordan’s main export commodities.

Exports of jewellery and precious metals recorded the highest surge, climbing 49.5 per cent to JD154 million, up from JD103 million a year earlier.

The sector’s “robust” performance reflects growing interest in Jordanian gold and silver products, particularly in regional markets.

Garment exports, one of Jordan’s "longstanding" export pillars, increased by 2.8 per cent to JD257 million, compared with JD250 million during the same period last year. The apparel sector continues to benefit from established trade agreements and competitive production costs.

Fertiliser exports also posted healthy growth, rising 8.8 per cent to JD123 million by the end of February, up from JD113 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

The increase was attributed to stable global demand and improved export logistics.

The overall export landscape was tempered by notable declines in other key sectors.

Exports of raw potash fell by 13.4 per cent to JD71 million, down from JD82 million in the same period last year, while phosphate exports dropped even further, declining 20.9 per cent to JD68 million from JD86 million.

Pharmaceutical products also recorded a sharp downturn, with exports falling 23.8 per cent to JD64 million, compared with JD84 million in the same period of the previous year.

The sector’s decline comes amid rising competition in international markets and shifting regulatory requirements in some export destinations.

Despite these setbacks, the overall growth in national exports signals resilience in the Kingdom’s trade performance, bolstered by diversification across several high-performing sectors.

National exports are defined as goods and services produced within the country and sold to foreign markets. These include locally manufactured products and domestically provided services that are exported by Jordanian companies and institutions.