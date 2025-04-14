JEBA, Dutch embassy discuss boosting economic ties

The Jordan Europe Business Association hosts a delegation from the Dutch embassy in Amman to explore ways of enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA) on Monday hosted a delegation from the Dutch embassy in Amman to explore ways of enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries and reinforcing the private sector’s role in bilateral relations.

The association said that discussions focused on proposals to deepen the economic partnership between Jordan and the Netherlands and expand it in alignment with shared interests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JEBA Vice President Jamal Badran highlighted the “strong” Jordanian-Dutch partnership, underlining the importance of enhanced cooperation in "key" sectors such as water, agriculture, and technology.

He also called for establishing a permanent institutional framework to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

JEBA Secretary-General Fawaz Qattan emphasised the need to revisit visa facilitation for business travellers, particularly the Orange Carpet Programme, urging for more streamlined and long-term access for Jordanian entrepreneurs to the Schengen Area.

JEBA Director-General Hussam Saleh announced that the association will organise a Jordanian trade delegation visit to the Netherlands in August, affirming the association’s commitment to supporting trade missions and disseminating Dutch financing opportunities through its network of Jordanian firms.

Pier de Vries, deputy head of mission at the Dutch embassy in Jordan, reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting development efforts in the Kingdom, particularly in the areas of investment, water, food security and healthcare.

The meeting was attended by members of the association representing various economic sectors, along with Dutch mission representatives Mariska Lamars and Hamza Sabbagh.