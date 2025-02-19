JCC to host Jordan-Saudi business forum on Monday

By JT - Feb 19,2025 - Last updated at Feb 19,2025

The event will bring together business owners, investors, and companies from Jordan and Saudi Arabia, representing a diverse range of service and trade sectors (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) will host the Jordanian-Saudi Business Forum next Monday in Amman, in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Saudi Export Development Authority.

The forum aims to boost and elevate the economic relationship between the two countries, fostering deeper levels of partnership, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event will bring together business owners, investors, and companies from Jordan and Saudi Arabia, representing a diverse range of service and trade sectors.

Representatives from both countries’ investment ministries, the General Authority for Foreign Trade in Saudi Arabia, the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the Saudi Exim Bank, the Saudi Export Development Authority and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) will also participate.

President of the JCC Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said that the forum will chart a "new roadmap" for economic cooperation, building on existing foundations.

He also stressed that the initiative aims to enhance trade and investment partnerships between the two countries.

Hajj Tawfiq also said that Jordan is seeking a fundamental shift in its trade relations with Saudi Arabia—one based on economic integration and mutual development, rather than just competition and transactional exchanges.

He also underscored Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role as a key trading partner for Jordan, citing the significant Saudi investments in high-value-added sectors.

He also noted the long-standing and distinguished political, economic, trade and investment ties that bind the two countries.

The Saudi-Jordanian Business Council will also convene to continue supporting trade and investment relations, building upon the achievements of previous partnerships.