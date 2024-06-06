JCC delegation participates in Arab-German Business Forum

Mokuena confirmed her country's commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations with the Kingdom (Photo Courtesy of Petra)

AMMAN — A delegation from the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) participated in the 27th Arab-German Business Forum held in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Jordan and Amman chambers of commerce, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, emphasised that the Chamber's involvement in this significant event reflects its ongoing commitment to fostering balanced economic relations between Arab countries and Germany. He highlighted the limited presence of German investments in the Arab world and emphasised the forum's objective of facilitating dialogue, idea exchange and partnership establishment.

Tawfiq said that the forum aims to drive sustainable development and innovation in both the Arab world and Germany through networking opportunities, informative sessions, targeted discussions, knowledge exchange and cross-border relationship building.

During meetings with various participating delegations, the Jordanian delegation explored opportunities for enhancing economic and trade relations, cooperation, investment, experience sharing and investment promotion in Jordan. Tawfiq highlighted Jordan's attractiveness as a safe and favourable investment destination, underscoring the benefits and incentives offered by the country's new investment environment law and its vision for economic modernisation.

The forum was attended by over 300 political and economic decision makers, business people, and specialists from both Arab and German sides, featured 60 speakers and experts leading discussions in 16 dialogue sessions. Topics covered visionary transportation projects, advanced artificial intelligence, sustainable tourism and flexible supply chains in Arab- German cooperation.

Working sessions also delved into the future of smart cities, the growth of sustainable tourism, and the dynamics of advanced artificial intelligence. The forum also hosted panel discussions, ambassadorial talks, and round-table discussions.