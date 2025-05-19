JBA, Welsh delegation discuss boosting trade, investment cooperation

By JT - May 19,2025 - Last updated at May 19,2025

Secretary-General of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Abdul Rahim Baqai on Monday meets with a Welsh government delegation to discuss boosting economic, trade and investment ties between Jordan and Wales (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Secretary-General of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Abdul Rahim Baqai on Monday met with a Welsh government delegation to discuss boosting economic, trade and investment ties between Jordan and Wales.

Talks also went over means to explore new avenues for cooperation across various sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegation included Head of the Welsh Government Regional Office in Dubai Sarah Taylor and Deputy Head of the Welsh Government Office for MENA Phil Taylor.

Baqai stressed the importance of boosting trade and investment exchange and encouraging regular business engagements between the two sides to identify promising opportunities.

He noted that since 2024, the JBA has been linked to the Joint Jordanian-Welsh Business Council, established in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Wales.

This council, he said, has marked a "significant" milestone in enhancing ties between the business communities of both countries.

He highlighted the need to broaden cooperation to include strategic partnerships with British universities and companies, which would contribute to Jordan’s economic development and technical advancement.

Baqai also pointed to tax incentives and business facilitation measures introduced by the Jordanian government to attract foreign investment, particularly in the services sector.

Sarah stressed Wales’ interest in enhancing collaboration with Jordanian private sector institutions and attracting more British investment to the Kingdom, highlighting the potential for growth in sectors where Jordan has competitive advantages, especially in services sector.

Taylor also expressed the office’s readiness to support business ties by facilitating bilateral meetings and providing the JBA with the necessary tools and information to help Jordanian businesses access the Welsh market and benefit from its available opportunities.