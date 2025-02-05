JBA, Indian embassy discuss investment cooperation

The Jordanian Businessmen Association and the Indian embassy organise a seminar to explore opportunities for economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Jordan and India (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), in collaboration with the Indian embassy, on Wednesday organised a seminar to explore opportunities for economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Jordan and India, with the participation of business representatives from the two countries.

JBA board member Ayman Alawneh underscored the "longstanding and historic" ties between Jordan and India, noting the continuous growth of economic, trade and investment relations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He highlighted the association’s commitment to strengthening these relations by fostering agreements that enhance collaboration between the business communities of both countries.

Alawneh also pointed to the establishment of the Jordanian-Indian Business Council in 2023 as a step towards institutionalising economic cooperation.

The board member emphasised the need for sustained coordination between the two nations' private sectors to attract further Indian investments into key economic areas in the Kingdom, particularly tourism, energy, education and ICT.

He noted that Indian investments in the Kingdom are already concentrated in the phosphate, textile, healthcare and education sectors.

Officials from the Indian embassy outlined major investment opportunities in India across various economic and development sectors, highlighting the advantages of their country's investment environment.

The seminar also noted that more than 18,000 Indian workers are employed in Jordan across industries such as textiles, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education and ICT.