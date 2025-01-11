Investment, trade indicators rise in 2024 — Free, development zones

Investment contracts in public free zones increased during the last year by 2% to reach 2,166 investment contracts, compared with 2,124 investment contracts in 2023, according to the performance indicators of public free zones published on Friday (JT file)

AMMAN — Investment contracts in public free zones increased during the last year by 2% to reach 2,166 investment contracts, compared with 2,124 investment contracts in 2023, according to the performance indicators of public free zones published on Friday.

On trade indicators, the total value of trade volume, during the past year, was JD5.895 billion, an increase of 20 per cent over the previous year, which was distributed among; JD2.624 billion of the value of imports to public free zones, with an increase of 12 per cent, and JD3,271 billion of the value of exports from public free zones, with an increase of 27 per cent, according to data seen by Al-Mamlaka TV.

As for goods indicators, the total value of goods imported last year reached JD1,066 billion, an increase of 24 per cent, while the total value of goods exported from public free zones increased by 23 per cent to reach JD1,133 billion, compared with JD923 million in 2023.

For vehicle indicators, the data showed that Jordan imported 130,611 vehicles during 2024, an increase of 7 per cent compared with 2023, and the total value of imported vehicles increased by 6 per cent to reach JD1,558 billion.

The total number of vehicles exported from the free zones last year reached 137,861, an increase of 20 per cent compared with the previous year, increasing their total value by 29 per cent, and recording 2,138 billion dinars.