Inflation rises 2.29% in January, driven by shifts in commodity prices

AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) on Wednesday reported a 2.29 per cent year-on-year increase in the general consumer price index (inflation) for January, with the index rising from 109.72 points in January 2024 to 112.23 points.

The monthly report indicated that the price surge was primarily driven by "significant" increases in key commodity groups, mainly personal luggage prices, which rose by 14.99 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes by 12.73 per cent, and meat and poultry by 8.71 per cent.

The upward pressures were seen in the prices of spices, flavour enhancers, and other foodstuff, which saw an increase of 5.31 per cent, along with a 4.96 per cent rise in culture and entertainment expenditure, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Some commodity categories contributed to a moderating effect on overall inflation, where the prices of furniture, carpets, and bedding group declined by 3.57 per cent, while clothing decreased by 2.42 per cent. The fish and seafood group fell by 2.08 per cent, and household appliances by 1.74 per cent.

In addition to the year-on-year analysis, the report noted a 0.42 per cent month-on-month increase in inflation, from 111.76 points in December 2024 to 112.23 points in January 2025.

The month-on-month inflation was largely influenced by rises in tobacco and cigarettes by 5.61 per cent, meat and poultry by 5.12 per cent, fruits and nuts 4.97 per cent, water and sanitation 4.15 per cent, and tea, coffee, and cocoa 2.06 per cent.