Industry minister attends Arab Economic, Social Council meetings

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Thursday headed the Jordanian delegation to the ministerial meetings of the Arab Economic and Social Council, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo. The delegation comprised Jordanian Ambassador to Cairo Amjad Adaileh, and the ministry's Secretary-General Dana Zoubi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The council discussed issues aimed at enhancing pan-Arab cooperation in multiple fields, especially economic areas and working to develop the free trade agreement in a bid to keep pace with current economic developments and challenges.

The event also addressed mechanisms for "optimally" benefitting from the "rich" opportunities and capabilities in the Arab region and achieving integration in some economic sectors.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Qudah discussed areas of joint economic cooperation with Iraqi Minister of Commerce Atheer Dawood Salman and Palestinian Minister of National Economy Mohammed Alamour.

The Agreement to Facilitate and Develop Trade among Arab Countries entered into force in 1986, leading to the establishment of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area. This agreement is considered one of the most important achievements in the history of joint Arab economic cooperation, Petra added.