Industrial sector grows by 4% during first 9 months in 2024

President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir says that the industrial sector proves once again that it is capable of adapting to difficult economic conditions (File photo)

AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir on Wednesday said that the industrial sector achieved a growth of 4 per cent during the last three quarters of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023.

Jaghbir added that this growth reflects the significant role of the industrial sector in supporting the national economy, which contributed 40 per cent of the real total growth, to the overall 2.4 per cent of economic growth recorded during the last three quarters of last year, despite the developments in the region.

He added that various major industrial sectors witnessed positive developments, with the mining and quarrying sector recording a growth of 4.9 per cent, manufacturing industries by 3.8 per cent, while the growth in the electricity and water sector reached 4.5 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaghbir pointed out that these results reflect the importance of the industrial sector as a key pillar of growth and development in the Kingdom, and show the exceptional ability of the industrial sector in facing changing challenges.

He added that the industrial sector proves once again that it is capable of adapting to difficult economic conditions and transforming crises into opportunities for growth and development.